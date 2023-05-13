Logo
Rallying-Rovanpera leads in Portugal as WRC leader Evans crashes out
FILE PHOTO: FIA World Rally Championship - Rally Sweden - Stage 7 of Second Round - Torsby, Sweden - February 15, 2020. Kalle Rovanpera of Finland (Toyota Yaris WRC) poses for a photo. TT News Agency/Micke Fransson/via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Rallying - World Rally Championship - Rally Sweden 2023 - Umea, Sweden - February 11, 2023 Elfyn Evans and co-driver Scott Martin of Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT in action Micke Fransson/TT News Agency via REUTERS/File Photo
13 May 2023 03:56AM
Toyota's world championship leader Elfyn Evans crashed out of the Rally of Portugal on Friday, with team mate Kalle Rovanpera top of the timesheets after the opening leg.

Level on points with France's Sebastien Ogier after four rounds, Evans was running in sixth place when the Welsh driver went off the dusty, rock-strewn road on the day's penultimate Mortagua stage seven.

Evans and co-driver Scott Martin were unhurt after extracting themselves from the wreckage.

Rovanpera meanwhile won three of the day's eight special stages to lead Hyundai's Spanish driver Dani Sordo by 10.8 seconds.

"It has been a really good day," said Finland's reigning world champion. "We were fast but we also took care of the car and the tyres."

Hyundai's Thierry Neuville was in third place, a further 15.2 seconds behind, with M-Sport Ford's Pierre-Louis Loubet fourth after winning the opening stage and then having to deal with a fire in the car caused by a hot exhaust.

Source: Reuters

