Rallying-Rovanpera wins Acropolis Rally for Toyota

ATHENS : Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera won the Acropolis Rally on Sunday with French team mate Sebastien Ogier finishing third and stretching his world championship lead to 44 points with three rounds remaining.

The win was the second of 20-year-old Rovanpera's career and he beat Hyundai's Estonian Ott Tanak by 42.1 seconds after leading for most of the event.

Rovanpera also won the final Power Stage for a bonus five points, with Toyota's Elfyn Evans taking four and Ogier, who had been 38 points clear of Evans before the Greek round, three points for third.

Hyundai's Thierry Neuville added two extra points from that stage and Tanak one for fifth.

The Lamia-based rally was making its return to the calendar for the first time since 2003.

Ogier now has 180 points to Evans on 136, Neuville on 130 and Rovanpera on 129.

Finland is the next round on Oct. 1-3.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)