Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rallying-Tanak ends long win drought in Sardinia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rallying-Tanak ends long win drought in Sardinia

05 Jun 2022 08:33PM (Updated: 05 Jun 2022 08:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ott Tanak won a world rally championship round for the first time in more than a year and ended Hyundai's season-long drought with a dominant victory in Rally Italy Sardinia on Sunday.

The Estonian, world champion in 2019, had led since Saturday morning when Toyota's Esapekka Lappi crashed. He finished one minute and 3.2 seconds clear of M-Sport Ford's Irish driver Craig Breen.

Spaniard Dani Sordo was third for Hyundai with M-Sport's Pierre-Louis Loubet a career-best fourth and Toyota's championship leader Kalle Rovanpera fifth.

Rovanpera extended his overall lead to 55 points, with closest rival Thierry Neuville, in a Hyundai, retiring on Saturday but returning to salvage five bonus points from the final Power Stage.

"The most important thing is that we got more points than Thierry," said Rovanpera.

The victory in the fifth round of the season was Tanak's first since the Arctic Rally in Finland in February 2021 - a gap of 462 days between wins - and ended Rovanpera's run of three triumphs in a row.

"It's been very challenging, especially since the beginning of this (hybrid) generation (of cars)," said Tanak, who won nine of the 21 gravel stages in Sardinia.

"We are definitely very happy, especially for the mechanics. They put in an incredible effort all last year and the beginning of this year."

The next round is the Kenyan Safari Rally from June 23-26.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us