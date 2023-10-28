Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rallying-Title contender Evans crashes out in Central Europe
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rallying-Title contender Evans crashes out in Central Europe

Rallying-Title contender Evans crashes out in Central Europe

Rallying - World Rally Championship - Rally Finland - Jyvaskyla, Finland - August 6, 2023 Toyota's Elfyn Evans and co-driver Scott Martin in action Hannu Rainamo/Lehtikuva via REUTERS/File Photo

New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

28 Oct 2023 08:40PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

World rally championship title contender Elfyn Evans crashed out of the inaugural Central European rally on Saturday, leaving Toyota team mate Kalle Rovanpera set for a second successive crown.

The season's penultimate round ends on Sunday and Rovanpera will retain the title if he matches or scores more points than Evans, who misjudged a corner on the 11th Muhltal stage and slid into a barn door.

The car was too damaged to continue.

Overnight leader Rovanpera, 23, was in second place after Saturday's 11th stage and 11.1 seconds behind Hyundai's Thierry Neuville with three more stages to run in the second leg.

"I knew that Elfyn was off, so why would I risk anything anymore?," said the Finn.

"Now the goal is a bit different and we will just try to finish with some good points."

Sunday sees a further four stages in the rally on roads in the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.