Sport

Ram and Salisbury win record third straight US Open doubles title
Ram and Salisbury win record third straight US Open doubles title

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 8, 2023 Britain's Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram of the U.S. celebrate with the trophy after winning the men's double final against Australia's Matthew Ebden and India's Rohan Bopanna REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 8, 2023 Britain's Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram of the U.S. kiss the trophy as they celebrate after winning the men's double final against Australia's Matthew Ebden and India's Rohan Bopanna REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 8, 2023 Australia's Matthew Ebden and India's Rohan Bopanna pose with the runners up trophy after losing the men's double final against Britain's Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram of the U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 8, 2023 Rajeev Ram of the U.S. and India's Rohan Bopanna shake hands at the net after their men's double final match REUTERS/Mike Segar
09 Sep 2023 02:44AM
NEW YORK : Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury rallied from a set down to beat Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden 2-6 6-3 6-4 on Friday to win an Open-era record third straight U.S. Open men's doubles title.

The pair dropped their rackets and embraced in the middle of the court after Ebden's return landed in the net on match point to complete the comeback and extend their winning streak at Flushing Meadows to 18 matches.

Bopanna and Ebden dominated the first set, breaking serve in the opening game of the match and capturing it with a love hold.

They appeared to be carrying the momentum into the second set when the 43-year-old Bopanna raced across the court and ripped a one-handed backhand winner down the line in the third game.

But Ram raised his level from there and the duo finally broke serve when Bopanna's forehand sailed long for a 4-2 second set lead before they levelled the contest at a set a piece with an ace from Ram out wide.

Bopanna's aggressive forehand landed wide to hand Ram and Salisbury a break and a 3-2 lead in the decider that they would not relinquish on a hot and humid day at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The American Ram and Briton Salisbury are the first men's doubles team to win three straight U.S. Open men's doubles titles in the Open era. The last team to accomplish the feat was Tom Bundy and Maurice McLoughlin from 1912-1914.

Source: Reuters

