PARIS, Nov 27 : France’s all-time leading points scorer Thomas Ramos returns to the line-up for Sunday’s Nations Championship final against South Africa at Twickenham.

• Coach Fabien Galthie on Friday named five changes with Ramos at fullback, more than eight months after his last international appearance and despite not having played since late September because of a thigh injury

• Winger Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, who suffered a left ankle injury against Argentina last week, drops out and Theo Attissogbe, who has started all 11 of France's matches since January, moves from fullback to the wing

• Galthie picked the all-Bordeaux-Begles front row of Jefferson Poirot, Maxime Lamothe and Sipili Falatea to go up against the Springboks. Poirot and Lamothe come into the starting line-up while Falatea keeps his place for a fourth successive international

• On the flanks, Francois Cros returns after being rested last week against Argentina, while Cameron Woki, who came off the bench against the Pumas, will also start

• In front of them, the lock partnership of Mickael Guillard and Florian Verhaeghe, one of the major successes of the campaign, will feature for a fourth consecutive test

Team: 15-Thomas Ramos, 14-Theo Attissogbe, 13-Kalvin Gourgues, 12-Yoram Moefana, 11-Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont (captain), 8-Anthony Jelonch, 7-Cameron Woki, 6-François Cros, 5-Mickaël Guillard, 4-Florian Verhaeghe, 3-Sipili Falatea, 2-Maxime Lamothe, 1-Jefferson Poirot

Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvaka, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Régis Montagne, 19-Charles Ollivon, 20-Tyler Duguid, 21-Oscar Jegou, 22-Maxime Lucu, 23-Émilien Gailleton

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)