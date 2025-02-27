Logo
Ramos hat-trick as PSG thrash Briochin 7-0 to reach French Cup semis
Soccer Football - Coupe de France - Quarter Final - Stade Briochin v Paris St Germain - Roazhon Park, Rennes, France - February 26, 2025 Paris St Germain's Goncalo Ramos celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Coupe de France - Quarter Final - Stade Briochin v Paris St Germain - Roazhon Park, Rennes, France - February 26, 2025 Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele scores their seventh goal REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Coupe de France - Quarter Final - Stade Briochin v Paris St Germain - Roazhon Park, Rennes, France - February 26, 2025 Paris St Germain's Goncalo Ramos scores their third goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Coupe de France - Quarter Final - Stade Briochin v Paris St Germain - Roazhon Park, Rennes, France - February 26, 2025 Paris St Germain's Willian Pacho in action with Stade Briochin's Stan Janno and Aimeric Gomis-Maillard REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Coupe de France - Quarter Final - Stade Briochin v Paris St Germain - Roazhon Park, Rennes, France - February 26, 2025 Paris St Germain's Joao Neves scores their first goal REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
27 Feb 2025 06:19AM
RENNES, France : Paris St Germain's Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick to lead the French champions to a crushing 7-0 win over fourth-tier Stade Briochin in the Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Joao Neves opened the scoring after 16 minutes when he pounced on a rebound off the crossbar to score at the far post. Ramos doubled the lead in the 36th minute with a close-range finish from Senny Mayulu's cross.

Ramos bagged his second from the penalty spot soon after the interval before setting up Desire Doue to make it 4-0.

Doue set up the Portuguese striker for his third goal and the 19-year-old also teed up Mayulu up for the sixth.

Substitute Ousmane Dembele struck a powerful shot to complete the rout five minutes from time, netting his first goal in the cup and 25th in all competitions this season.

Second tier Dunkerque, who knocked out Lille on penalties in the previous round, secured their second big upset with a 3-2 win over Brest to reach the semis.

Source: Reuters
