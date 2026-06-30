Ramos joins AC Milan on five-year deal

June 30 : Portugal forward Goncalo Ramos has joined AC Milan from Paris St Germain on a deal running until June 2031, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

Milan paid more than €70 million ($80 million) for the striker, making the club's most expensive player, Italian media said.

Ramos is the first major signing under new coach Ruben Amorim as Milan look to rebuild after a disappointing season in which they failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Ramos came through the youth ranks at Olhanense and Benfica before making his senior debut for Benfica in 2020. He went on to make more than 100 appearances for the Lisbon club, scoring 41 goals and helping them win the Primeira Liga in the 2022-23 season.

The 25-year-old joined Paris St Germain in 2023 and made 131 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side, scoring 45 goals and helping the club win 12 trophies, including two consecutive Champions League titles.

Ramos featured in the final stages of Portugal's opening Group K draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo at the World Cup on June 17.

($1 = 0.8763 euros)