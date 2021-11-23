Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ramos makes PSG squad for trip to Man City
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ramos makes PSG squad for trip to Man City

Ramos makes PSG squad for trip to Man City

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v RC Strasbourg - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - August 14, 2021 Paris St Germain's Sergio Ramos acknowledges the fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

23 Nov 2021 07:04PM (Updated: 23 Nov 2021 06:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Paris St Germain defender Sergio Ramos is primed to play his first match in over six months after being named in the squad for Wednesday's Champions League Group A clash away to Manchester City.

The Spaniard joined PSG in July on a free transfer after ending a 16-year career with Real Madrid but has been unable to play due to a long-running calf injury which led to him missing most of the previous season and Spain's Euro 2020 campaign.

The 35-year-old has been able to train for three weeks without interruption, however, and was named in coach Mauricio Pochettino's 23-man squad for the trip to City, where his side will be hoping to clinch their place in the knockout stage.

PSG are second in Group A with eight points, one behind leaders City with two games remaining. Victory would clinch the French side's place in the next stage while defeat would end their hopes of finishing top of the group and being seeded for the last-16 draw.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Shrivathsa Sridhar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us