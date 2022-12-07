Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ramos, Pepe give Portugal 2-0 halftime lead over Swiss in last 16
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ramos, Pepe give Portugal 2-0 halftime lead over Swiss in last 16

Ramos, Pepe give Portugal 2-0 halftime lead over Swiss in last 16

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Switzerland - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 6, 2022 Portugal's Goncalo Ramos reacts REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

07 Dec 2022 03:52AM (Updated: 07 Dec 2022 03:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LUSAIL, Qatar : A scintillating 17th-minute strike from Goncalo Ramos and a powerful header from Pepe gave Portugal a 2-0 halftime lead over Switzerland in their World Cup last-16 match on Tuesday.

Brought into the team in place of captain Cristiano Ronaldo for his first World Cup start, Ramos fired into the top corner at the near post from a seemingly impossible angle.

Pepe added the second just after the half hour mark when he beat two defenders in the air to head home a corner. Ramos almost scored again just before halftime when his low shot was superbly saved by Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

The winners face Morocco in the quarter-finals.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.