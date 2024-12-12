Rampant Stuttgart condemn Young Boys to sixth defeat in six games

STUTTGART, Germany : VfB Stuttgart came back from a goal down to win 5-1 and deal Swiss side Young Boys a sixth defeat in six Champions League games on Wednesday.

The last-placed visitors had taken the lead in the sixth minute when Lukasz Lakomy scored a long-range stunner but the hosts equalised in the 25th through Angelo Stiller.

Enzo Millot made it 2-1 in the 53rd with a shot from the centre of the box, with a long VAR check before the goal was given.

Germany midfielder Chris Fuhrich put the game out of reach with a third goal fired in right-footed from outside the box in the 61st and Josha Vagnoman made it 4-1 on the volley.

Second-half substitute Yannik Keitel scored his first goal for Stuttgart from outside the area in the 75th as the hosts made it 5-1.

Stuttgart, who lost their previous match 5-1 to Red Star Belgrade after scoring first, ended the evening in 26th place in the table and increased their Champions League tally to seven points.

Young Boys were without Congolese striker Meschack Elia after the death of his son, announced by the club earlier on Wednesday.

A minute's silence was held before the match kicked off and Lakomy ran to the bench to collect Elia's number 15 shirt, holding it up for the cameras with his teammates around him, after scoring.