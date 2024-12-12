Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rampant Stuttgart condemn Young Boys to sixth defeat in six games
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rampant Stuttgart condemn Young Boys to sixth defeat in six games

Rampant Stuttgart condemn Young Boys to sixth defeat in six games
Soccer Football - Champions League - VfB Stuttgart v BSC Young Boys - Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart, Germany - December 11, 2024 VfB Stuttgart's Ermedin Demirovic in action with BSC Young Boys' Loris Benito REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Rampant Stuttgart condemn Young Boys to sixth defeat in six games
Soccer Football - Champions League - VfB Stuttgart v BSC Young Boys - Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart, Germany - December 11, 2024 VfB Stuttgart's Ermedin Demirovic shoots at goal REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Rampant Stuttgart condemn Young Boys to sixth defeat in six games
Soccer Football - Champions League - VfB Stuttgart v BSC Young Boys - Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart, Germany - December 11, 2024 BSC Young Boys' Joel Monteiro in action with VfB Stuttgart's Josha Vagnoman REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Rampant Stuttgart condemn Young Boys to sixth defeat in six games
Soccer Football - Champions League - VfB Stuttgart v BSC Young Boys - Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart, Germany - December 11, 2024 VfB Stuttgart's Ermedin Demirovic in action with BSC Young Boys' Loris Benito REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
12 Dec 2024 06:08AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STUTTGART, Germany : VfB Stuttgart came back from a goal down to win 5-1 and deal Swiss side Young Boys a sixth defeat in six Champions League games on Wednesday.

The last-placed visitors had taken the lead in the sixth minute when Lukasz Lakomy scored a long-range stunner but the hosts equalised in the 25th through Angelo Stiller.

Enzo Millot made it 2-1 in the 53rd with a shot from the centre of the box, with a long VAR check before the goal was given.

Germany midfielder Chris Fuhrich put the game out of reach with a third goal fired in right-footed from outside the box in the 61st and Josha Vagnoman made it 4-1 on the volley.

Second-half substitute Yannik Keitel scored his first goal for Stuttgart from outside the area in the 75th as the hosts made it 5-1.

Stuttgart, who lost their previous match 5-1 to Red Star Belgrade after scoring first, ended the evening in 26th place in the table and increased their Champions League tally to seven points.

Young Boys were without Congolese striker Meschack Elia after the death of his son, announced by the club earlier on Wednesday.

A minute's silence was held before the match kicked off and Lakomy ran to the bench to collect Elia's number 15 shirt, holding it up for the cameras with his teammates around him, after scoring.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement