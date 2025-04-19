Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ramsey to take charge of struggling Cardiff after Riza sacked
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Ramsey to take charge of struggling Cardiff after Riza sacked

Ramsey to take charge of struggling Cardiff after Riza sacked

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Aston Villa v Cardiff City - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - February 28, 2025 Cardiff City's Aaron Ramsey during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Chris Radburn/File Photo

19 Apr 2025 08:34PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Relegation-threatened Cardiff City have appointed midfielder Aaron Ramsey to take charge of their last three games of the Championship season after sacking manager Omer Riza earlier on Saturday, the second-tier club said in a statement.

Wales captain Ramsey has been tasked with leading the Bluebirds to safety, with the club second from bottom and one point off the safety zone.

The 34-year-old Ramsey, who has no managerial experience but long-held aspirations of moving into coaching, will lead the side in Monday's home game against Oxford United.

Supporting Ramsey will be his ex-international teammate, Wales Under-19s manager Chris Gunter, plus midfielder Joe Ralls.

"We’d like to thank Omer for his passion and effort during his time as Cardiff City manager and wish him the very best for his next steps in the game," Cardiff said in a statement.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement