Rangers condemn 'embarrassing' fans after banner triggers UEFA charge

Scottish club Rangers have labelled the behaviour of a minority of their fans as "embarrassing" after being charged by UEFA following incidents during last week's Europa League last-16 victory over Fenerbahce at Ibrox.

Rangers confirmed on Wednesday that they faced significant sanctions after what UEFA described as a "racist and/or discriminatory banner" was unveiled by a group of fans.

The banner read "Keep woke foreign ideologies out. Defend Europe".

The club praised the passion of their fans in a statement, but said: "It is, however, deeply saddening and frankly embarrassing that the club is now set to face significant sanctions for the actions of a very small minority.

"Rangers is a modern, progressive football club, and we are fiercely proud of our diverse playing squads, workforce and support. For the club to be charged with such a matter in 2025 is shameful, and the disdain for those responsible will be shared by the overwhelming majority of our supporters."

Rangers said they were working to identify those responsible and would ensure those people faced consequences.

"For the avoidance of doubt, if you do not believe in 2025 that absolutely everyone is welcome to follow Rangers whether at Ibrox or away, then Rangers is not the club for you, and you should disassociate yourself with the club immediately," the statement added.

Rangers won the tie on penalties and will face Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-finals with the home leg on April 10.

The club have also been charged over fans throwing objects and blocking passageways at the home match against Fenerbahce.

"This senseless and criminal behaviour has no place in sport, nor in society," Rangers said.