Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rangers fight back to reach Europa League final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rangers fight back to reach Europa League final

Rangers fight back to reach Europa League final
Soccer Football - Europa League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Rangers v RB Leipzig - Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - May 5, 2022 Rangers' Fashion Sakala shoots at goal REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Rangers fight back to reach Europa League final
Soccer Football - Europa League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Rangers v RB Leipzig - Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - May 5, 2022 RB Leipzig's Peter Gulacsi reacts after Rangers' John Lundstram scored their third goal REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Rangers fight back to reach Europa League final
Soccer Football - Europa League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Rangers v RB Leipzig - Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - May 5, 2022 Rangers' Scott Arfield in action with RB Leipzig's Angelino REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
06 May 2022 05:21AM (Updated: 06 May 2022 05:29AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GLASGOW: John Lundstram struck 10 minutes from time to give Rangers a 3-1 win over RB Leipzig and send them into the Europa League final 3-2 on aggregate after a see-saw clash at a rocking Ibrox on Thursday (May 5).

Goals from James Tavernier, Glen Kamara and Lundstram ensured Rangers moved to the final for the first time since 2008, where they will face Eintracht Frankfurt bidding to win a second European trophy in 50 years after the 1972 Winners' Cup.

Captain Tavernier opened the scoring in the 18th minute, becoming the Europa League's top scorer this season with his seventh goal, before midfielder Kamara's long-range effort six minutes later extended the lead.

Leipzig, who won the first leg 1-0, hit back when forward Christopher Nkunku received a perfect cross from Angelino to score in the 70th minute but Rangers claimed the vital goal when a defensive mix-up after a corner allowed Lundstram to sweep the ball home.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Europa League

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us