Rangers goalkeeper Butland to miss Old Firm derby after internal bleeding in leg
Soccer Football - Europa League - Rangers v Tottenham Hotspur - Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - December 12, 2024 Rangers' Jack Butland reacts REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/ File Photo

02 Jan 2025 12:59PM
Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland is ruled out of Thursday's Old Firm clash with Celtic at the Ibrox Stadium after suffering internal bleeding in his leg, the Scottish Premiership club said.

The 31-year-old former England international required hospital treatment but has since been released and is recovering, Rangers added.

"I've suffered a significant bleed to my leg that needed hospital attention, thankfully that's now under control and will lead to a full recovery hopefully sooner rather than later," Butland posted on his Instagram story on Wednesday.

"Needless to say it's come at an awful time and I was fully focussed on helping us as a club. The most important thing now is supporting the lads and focussing on getting fit again as soon as possible."

Source: Reuters

