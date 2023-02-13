Logo
Rangers offer up 'gift' goal after controversy at Ibrox
Rangers offer up 'gift' goal after controversy at Ibrox

13 Feb 2023 03:21AM (Updated: 13 Feb 2023 03:21AM)
Holders Rangers moved into the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup with a controversial 3-2 victory over Partick Thistle on Sunday in which they had to 'gift' their opponents a goal.

Thistle's players were left apoplectic at Ibrox when Rangers player Malik Tillman put his side 2-1 ahead in dubious circumstances deemed unsportsmanlike.

Shortly before, Tillman had gone down injured and Rangers kicked the ball out of play to allow him to be treated.

On the restart in the 71st minute Partick appeared to be set to sportingly give back the ball to their opponents by passing an uncontested ball towards the Rangers defence but before they could do that Tillman, showing no sign of injury, nipped in to gain possession and advance forward and score.

After a melee involving virtually every player on the pitch, the game re-started with Rangers, after instructions from their manger Michael Beale, then allowing Thistle's Scott Tiffoney to go through unopposed to make it 2-2.

Rangers eventually snatched the win late on when James Sands' header crossed the line.

Source: Reuters

