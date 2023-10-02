Logo
Sport

Rangers sack manager Beale after poor run of results
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Group C - Rangers v Real Betis - Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - September 21, 2023 Rangers manager Michael Beale speaks to the media before the match REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Qualifying Play-Off - First Leg - Rangers v PSV Eindhoven - Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - August 22, 2023 Rangers manager Michael Beale after the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo
02 Oct 2023 05:30AM
Rangers have parted ways with manager Michael Beale after results this season have fallen short of expectations, the Scottish Premiership club said on Sunday.

Rangers lost 3-1 at home to Aberdeen on Saturday and are third in the standings after three defeats in their first seven matches. They are already seven points behind leaders Celtic.

Rangers were also thrashed 7-3 on aggregate by PSV Eindhoven in their Champions League playoff and have dropped into Europe's second-tier Europa League competition.

"The decision was reached today to terminate the contract of the manager, as well as the contracts of coaches Neil Banfield, Damian Matthew, Harry Watling and Jack Ade," Rangers said.

"It is clear that results have fallen well short of the board's, Michael's and our supporters' expectations," added Rangers Chairman John Bennett.

The club also announced in their statement that former midfielder Steven Davis will lead the interim management team.

Beale, 43, had rejoined Rangers last November to replace sacked Dutchman Giovanni van Bronckhorst after being part of the coaching team under former boss Steven Gerrard.

Former Charlton Athletic player Beale was formerly manager at Queen's Park Rangers before joining the Scottish side.

Source: Reuters

