Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rangers beat nine-man Braga after extra-time to reach semis
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rangers beat nine-man Braga after extra-time to reach semis

Rangers beat nine-man Braga after extra-time to reach semis
Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Rangers v Sporting Braga - Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - April 14, 2022 Rangers' Kemar Roofe scores their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Rangers beat nine-man Braga after extra-time to reach semis
Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Rangers v Sporting Braga - Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - April 14, 2022 Rangers fans celebrate at the end of the match REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Rangers beat nine-man Braga after extra-time to reach semis
Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Rangers v Sporting Braga - Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - April 14, 2022 Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst speaks with Braga coach Carlos Carvalhal during the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
15 Apr 2022 05:45AM (Updated: 15 Apr 2022 05:56AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Scotland: Kemar Roofe struck in extra-time as Rangers reached the Europa League semi-finals by beating nine-man Braga 3-1 (3-2 on aggregate) on Thursday to set up a meeting with RB Leipzig.

Rangers, trailing 1-0 from the first leg, got off to a flying start when full back James Tavernier put them ahead in the second minute, sliding in at the back post to connect with a ball from Joe Aribo.

Roofe had an effort disallowed for the Scottish side but a minute before the break, Braga's Vitor Tormena was ruled to have brought down Kemar Roofe inside the box and French referee Francois Letexier sent off the defender and awarded a penalty.

Tavernier kept his cool and converted the spot-kick to make it 2-0 on the night and 2-1 on aggregate at the break.

Roofe had another effort ruled out, but Rangers paid the price for the lack of sharpness in front of goal seven minutes from the end of regulation time, when David Carmo rose to head in a corner.

In the 11th minute of the extra period, however, Roofe sealed the contest, slotting home a low cross from the excellent Aribo.

Braga had Iuri Medeiros sent off after he was booked for a late challenge on Leon Balogun and again for dissent.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Europa League

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us