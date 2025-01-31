Logo
Sport

Rangers see off Union 2-1 to secure top-eight slot
Soccer Football - Europa League - Rangers v Union Saint-Gilloise - Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - January 30, 2025 Rangers' Nicolas Raskin scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Europa League - Rangers v Union Saint-Gilloise - Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - January 30, 2025 Rangers players and fans celebrate after the match REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Soccer Football - Europa League - Rangers v Union Saint-Gilloise - Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - January 30, 2025 Rangers' Nedim Bajrami in action with Union Saint-Gilloise's Anan Khalaili REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Soccer Football - Europa League - Rangers v Union Saint-Gilloise - Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - January 30, 2025 Union Saint-Gilloise's Kevin Mac Allister scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Europa League - Rangers v Union Saint-Gilloise - Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - January 30, 2025 Rangers manager Philippe Clement and Rangers' Nicolas Raskin celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
31 Jan 2025 06:19AM (Updated: 31 Jan 2025 06:45AM)
GLASGOW :Nico Raskin headed the opener and Vaclav Cerny slotted a second as Rangers raised their game to beat Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise 2-1 in Glasgow on Thursday and go directly through to the Europa League last 16.

Belgian midfielder Raskin's first goal of the season broke the ice in the 20th minute at Ibrox and Cerny calmly doubled the tally in the 55th as Rangers moved from 13th to eighth on goal difference after other results went their way.

The visitors, who pulled a goal back through Kevin Mac Allister in the 83rd and had a potential Franjo Ivanovic equaliser ruled out for offside after a VAR check, progressed to the playoffs in 21st place.

Rangers, well adrift of arch-rivals Celtic in the domestic league, could have been 2-0 up just before halftime when Cyriel Dessers had the ball in the back of the net but the effort was ruled out for offside.

The home side soaked up plenty of pressure in the second half with Kevin Rodriguez and Ross Sykes squandering late chances for the visitors.

The automatic qualification for the knockout stages, on 14 points and ahead of Bodo/Glimt, Anderlecht and Steaua Bucharest on goal difference, saved Rangers from a two-legged playoff.

Rangers' Belgian manager Philippe Clement had to substitute right back Leon King in the 19th minute after a head blow.

"We conceded a goal which we know as a team we should do a lot better. It made it closer," Rangers captain James Tavernier said.

"We sneaked into the top eight. We didn't have a clue until the end."

Rangers will next face Bodo/Glimt, Anderlecht, FC Twente or Fenerbahce when they return to European action in March.

Source: Reuters

