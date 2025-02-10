Rangers stunned by second-tier Queen's Park in Scottish Cup upset

Rangers captain James Tavernier missed a last-gasp penalty to condemn his side to a shock 1-0 home defeat to second-tier Queen's Park in the Scottish Cup Sunday, as the visitors reached the quarter-finals for the first time since 1928.

While the hosts dominated proceedings at Ibrox, it was Queen's Park's Seb Drozd who, having only been on the pitch for two minutes, scored in the 69th minute to give the visitors an unexpected lead.

Rangers were handed a late lifeline when Cyriel Dessers earned a penalty deep into stoppage time, but Tavernier's spot-kick was superbly saved by Queen's Park goalkeeper Calum Ferrie to send his side into the quarter-finals.

Queen's Park, who join Livingston as the only two second-tier teams in the quarter finals, will find out their opponents in Monday's draw following the St Mirren v Heart of Midlothian match.