Rangers takeover completed by US consortium
Sport

Rangers takeover completed by US consortium

Rangers takeover completed by US consortium

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Scottish Premiership - Rangers v Celtic - Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - May 4, 2025 Rangers fans display a banner inside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo

30 May 2025 08:56PM
An American consortium of investors led by Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises has purchased a majority stake in Rangers, the Scottish Premiership side confirmed on Friday.

The takeover has been approved by the Scottish Football Association, Rangers said in a statement, adding that the new leadership has committed to invest 20 million pounds ($26.95 million) into the club.

"This new ownership phase represents a significant step forward for Rangers FC," said Rangers chairman Fraser Thornton.

"The incoming shareholders bring not only funding but also deep expertise in strategic planning, infrastructure development, and sporting excellence."

Rangers finished their domestic campaign second behind champions Celtic for the fourth consecutive year, last winning the league in 2020-21. Both teams are tied on 55 championships.

"This club's history and traditions speak for themselves, but history doesn't win matches," health insurance tycoon Cavenagh said.

"We know that the true way to honour the club's heritage will be to drive performance. Our focus is simple: elevate performance, deliver results, and bring Rangers back to where it belongs - at the top."

Rangers will compete in the Champions League second qualifying round for a chance to play in next season's competition.

($1 = 0.7421 pounds)

Source: Reuters
