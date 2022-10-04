Logo
Sport

Rangers, Wales midfielder Lawrence out until after World Cup
Rangers, Wales midfielder Lawrence out until after World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League Qualifying - Play-off First Leg - Rangers v PSV Eindhoven - Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - August 16, 2022 Rangers' Tom Lawrence celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo

04 Oct 2022 07:39AM (Updated: 04 Oct 2022 07:39AM)
Scottish Premiership side Rangers and Wales national team will be without midfielder Tom Lawrence until after the World Cup due to a new injury, Rangers coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst said on Monday.

Lawrence was recovering from the injury suffered in a league match against Ross County in August but sustained a new one in training this week, the coach said.

"We have to wait (to see) how long he will be out but I think it is going to be longer term," van Bronckhorst said ahead of Rangers' Champions League clash at Liverpool on Tuesday.

He added Lawrence would likely need months, not weeks, to recover.

"We are still diagnosing his injury but I don't think we will have him back before the World Cup," he said.

The World Cup in Qatar is due to kick off on Nov. 20.

Source: Reuters

