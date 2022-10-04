Rangers, Wales midfielder Lawrence out until after World Cup

Scottish Premiership side Rangers and Wales national team will be without midfielder Tom Lawrence until after the World Cup due to a new injury, Rangers coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst said on Monday.

Lawrence was recovering from the injury suffered in a league match against Ross County in August but sustained a new one in training this week, the coach said.

"We have to wait (to see) how long he will be out but I think it is going to be longer term," van Bronckhorst said ahead of Rangers' Champions League clash at Liverpool on Tuesday.

He added Lawrence would likely need months, not weeks, to recover.

"We are still diagnosing his injury but I don't think we will have him back before the World Cup," he said.

The World Cup in Qatar is due to kick off on Nov. 20.