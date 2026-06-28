Rangnick dismisses collusion talk after Austria, Algeria play out six-goal thriller

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 27 : Austria coach Ralf Rangnick scoffed at suggestions his side had played for a mutually beneficial draw against Algeria after Saturday's chaotic 3-3 World Cup thriller.

The dramatic finale that sent both teams through to the knockout stage, he said, was proof there had been no collusion.

With a draw enough to send Austria through as Group J runners-up and Algeria into the last 32 as one of the best third-placed sides, the prospect of a convenient result had dominated conversation in the build-up.

But Rangnick said the game's extraordinary finale should silence any conspiracy theories.

"In this match, when you have a 3-3, nobody can assume that it was an agreement, and especially what we saw during the last 90 seconds," the 67-year-old said.

The match exploded into life deep into added time.

Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez put his side 3-2 ahead in the 93rd minute, only for substitute Sasa Kalajdzic to equalise with virtually the last touch of the game.

"Three minutes to play, if somebody had said this would happen, you would have told them they were mad," Rangnick said.

"I've been a coach for about 40 years and I don't even remember a match that had such a dramatic course and such an unexpected trajectory.

"Most anticipated 0-0 or 1-1, and now it's 3-3. It's incredible. The locker-room is madness. If Alfred Hitchcock had written such a drama, I probably would have said he was completely mad."

The German rejected suggestions that either side had been content to settle for a draw late in the game, noting that players continued to push for a winner before Mahrez's strike.

"All who watched the game during the last 15 minutes must know there is no hint that the players absolutely wanted to have a draw," he said. "I think they wanted to win.

"Nobody can tell me that suddenly in minute 93 somebody would plan: 'oh yes, let's score another goal.' I think maybe it was the thought of one or two players in Algeria, but I think in the rest of the squad I don't think it was the case, and not for me."

Austria now face European champions Spain in the round of 32 on July 2 in California.

Rangnick said he believes anything is possible.

"You saw that during the last couple of seconds (on Saturday). And who would have thought that Turkey would be eliminated after only two matches?

"So we're very happy that we are in the most difficult of all groups, and we advance in second in this group, and that was definitely not easy."

Rangnick said he was still struggling to process a result that booked his team's first World Cup knockout appearance in 44 years.

"I am relieved and incredulous and happy," he said. "I still can't believe it. I need to be pinched to wake up from a dream."