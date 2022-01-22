Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rangnick says he did not take Ronaldo reaction personally
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rangnick says he did not take Ronaldo reaction personally

Rangnick says he did not take Ronaldo reaction personally
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Manchester United - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - January 19, 2022 Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Rangnick says he did not take Ronaldo reaction personally
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Manchester United - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - January 19, 2022 Manchester United's Harry Maguire comes on as a substitute to replace Cristiano Ronaldo Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Rangnick says he did not take Ronaldo reaction personally
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Manchester United - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - January 19, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo with interim manager Ralf Rangnick after being substituted REUTERS/Ian Walton
22 Jan 2022 01:53PM (Updated: 22 Jan 2022 01:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick said Cristiano Ronaldo did not undermine his authority following the forward's angry reaction to being substituted at Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The Portugal international did not look pleased after being taken off for Harry Maguire in the 71th minute as United secured a 3-1 win against the promoted side.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's league fixture against West Ham United, Rangnick said: "I don't blame him for that but obviously any manager would wish it shouldn't be too emotional.

"And also in front of the TV cameras, I don't think this will be for the benefit of anyone. It's an emotional game and players are emotional and I didn't take it personally at all."

Rangnick said Ronaldo had been known to react poorly to being taken off.

"I didn't at all see or interpret that he was challenging me," he added. "This was not the first time - if you have a look at the moment when Sir Alex (Ferguson) replaced him or other coaches, his reaction was pretty similar."

Ronaldo, who re-signed for United from Juventus in the close season, could miss the game against West Ham after complaining of a neck problem following the win in midweek.

"He received treatment ... for two to three hours and we will have to wait to see how he feels," added Rangnick.

United are seventh with 35 points from 21 games, two points adrift of fourth-placed West Ham but with a game in hand.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us