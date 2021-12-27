Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rangnick says Martial keen to leave Man Utd but no offers yet
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rangnick says Martial keen to leave Man Utd but no offers yet

Rangnick says Martial keen to leave Man Utd but no offers yet

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Villarreal v Manchester United - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - November 23, 2021 Manchester United's Anthony Martial in action with Villarreal's Etienne Capoue REUTERS/Pablo Morano

27 Dec 2021 11:29AM (Updated: 27 Dec 2021 11:25AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Anthony Martial has asked to leave Manchester United but there have been no offers for the French forward and the club may need to hold onto him if the squad is hit by injuries or more COVID-19 issues, interim manager Ralf Rangnick said.

The 26-year-old has started only two league games this season and his representative said this month he wanted to secure a move away in January to get more game time.

"We spoke on Wednesday, we spoke at length," Rangnick told British media. "He explained to me he's been at United for seven years and he feels it's the right time for a change, to go somewhere else.

"In a way this is understandable, I could follow his thoughts but on the other hand, it's also important to see the situation of the club. We have COVID times, we have three competitions in which we still have high ambitions.

"I told him as long as there's no club showing interest in him, and it shouldn't only be in the interest of the player it should also be in the interest of the club. So far... there's been no offer ... and as long as this is the case he'll stay."

Rangnick also said French midfielder Paul Pogba would require another two weeks to regain fitness following his return from Dubai, where he was nursing a thigh injury.

United take on Newcastle United later on Monday.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us