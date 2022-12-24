Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ranieri returns to coach Cagliari after 31 years
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ranieri returns to coach Cagliari after 31 years

Ranieri returns to coach Cagliari after 31 years

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford v Norwich City - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - January 21, 2022 Picture taken January 21, 2022 Watford manager Claudio Ranieri looks dejected after the match REUTERS/David Klein

24 Dec 2022 03:23AM (Updated: 24 Dec 2022 03:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Cagliari have appointed the much-travelled Claudio Ranieri as head coach on a contract until June 2025, the Serie B club announced on Friday 31 years after he left the role.

The 71-year-old Italian is best known in England for guiding Leicester City to a fairytale Premier League title in 2016, but he failed to work his magic at Watford as they earned only seven points in three months before he left the job in January.

Ranieiri, who has also managed several clubs in Italy including Juventus, AS Roma and Inter Milan as well as teams in Spain and France, takes over a Cagliari side who are in 14th place in the second tier after being relegated last season.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.