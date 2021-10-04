Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ranieri set to become new Watford manager - reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ranieri set to become new Watford manager - reports

Ranieri set to become new Watford manager - reports

FILE PHOTO-Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Sampdoria - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 3, 2021 Sampdoria coach Claudio Ranieri before the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

04 Oct 2021 06:39PM (Updated: 04 Oct 2021 06:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former Chelsea and Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri has arrived at Watford's training ground after agreeing to become the Premier League club's new manager, Sky Sports reported on Monday.

Ranieri, who famously led Leicester to the league title in the 2015-16 season, is expected to sign a contract with Watford later on Monday.

The 69-year-old, who left Serie A club Sampdoria at the end of last season, will replace Xisco Munoz https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/manager-munoz-leaves-watford-2021-10-03 after the Spaniard left Watford a day after their 1-0 defeat at Leeds United.

Italian Ranieri could bring a wealth of experience to Watford, having previously managed Atletico Madrid, AS Roma, Juventus and Inter Milan.

Watford are 15th in the Premier League on seven points from seven matches, four points above the relegation zone. They next play second-placed Liverpool at home on Oct. 16 after the international break.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us