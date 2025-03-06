Logo
Sport

Raphinha earns 10-man Barcelona gutsy 1-0 win at Benfica
Sport

Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - Benfica v FC Barcelona - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - March 5, 2025 FC Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Rodrigo Antunes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - Benfica v FC Barcelona - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - March 5, 2025 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in action with Benfica's Alvaro Fernandez Carreras REUTERS/Rodrigo Antunes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - Benfica v FC Barcelona - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - March 5, 2025 FC Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - Benfica v FC Barcelona - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - March 5, 2025 FC Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi is shown a red card by referee Felix Zwayer REUTERS/Rodrigo Antunes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - Benfica v FC Barcelona - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - March 5, 2025 Benfica's Andreas Schjelderup in action with FC Barcelona's Jules Kounde REUTERS/Rodrigo Antunes
06 Mar 2025 06:09AM
Raphinha struck a second-half winner to give Barcelona a lion-hearted 1-0 victory at Benfica on Wednesday as they overcame a red card for Pau Cubarsi early in the game to steal an advantage in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Barcelona's teenage defender Cubarsi was given a straight red card for a last-man foul on Vangelis Pavlidis in the 22nd minute, but the visitors hung on with goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny putting in a brilliant performance.

The Polish veteran pulled off a string of brilliant saves to keep Barca in the game and his effort was rewarded in the 61st minute when Raphinha pounced on a poor defensive pass across the Benfica box.

He then capitalised on the mistake, firing a low strike that deflected off a defender before going in just inside the left post.

Source: Reuters
