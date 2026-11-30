Nov 29 : Raphinha hit a second-half hat-trick as Barcelona crushed Deportivo A Coruna 5-1 at Riazor on Sunday to move five points clear at the top of LaLiga before next week's showdown with nearest challengers Atletico Madrid.

Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo also scored as Hansi Flick's side climbed to 39 points, with Diego Simeone's team on 34 ahead of Wednesday's meeting at Camp Nou.

Real Madrid are third on 33 after their surprise 2-1 home defeat by Alaves on Saturday.

Lamine opened the scoring for Barcelona in bizarre fashion when his attempted pass towards Olmo rolled untouched into the net after the midfielder's dummy wrongfooted goalkeeper Leo Roman and Deportivo's defence.

The hosts responded strongly and equalised in the ninth minute through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The forward dispossessed last defender Pau Cubarsi following a poor touch and chipped the ball over goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Deportivo pressed for a second, with Yeremay squandering a close-range opportunity, but Barcelona regained the lead against the run of play in the 20th minute when Anthony Gordon surged down the left and crossed for Olmo, who got ahead of his marker at the near post to score with a stooping header.

Barcelona then took control, forcing Roman into three fine saves before halftime, but Raphinha extended the visitors' advantage five minutes after the break, rising to meet Lamine's cross and heading the ball just inside the left post.

The Brazilian struck again in the 83rd minute after Gordon drove into the box and his cross towards the far post deflected off a defender. Raphinha reacted quickest, deftly controlling the loose ball before blasting home a close-range half-volley.

He completed his hat-trick in the 91st minute when Lamine controlled the ball on the left of the box, beat a defender and squared for a simple tap-in.

Raphinha leads the league scoring charts with 18 goals, four ahead of Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe.

Deportivo are 13th with 15 points from 14 matches.