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Raphinha leaves Brazil camp with swelling in right thigh after injury scare
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Raphinha leaves Brazil camp with swelling in right thigh after injury scare

Raphinha leaves Brazil camp with swelling in right thigh after injury scare

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Friendly - Australia v Brazil - Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville, Australia - September 25, 2026 Brazil's Raphinha shoots at goal MATT TAYLOR/AAP Image via REUTERS /File Photo

30 Sep 2026 04:47PM
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Sept 30 : Raphinha left the Brazil national team squad on Wednesday as a precaution due to swelling in his right thigh, the Brazilian Football Confederation said.

The 29-year-old was substituted at halftime during his side's 4-2 friendly win over Australia on Tuesday, sparking concern in Barcelona-based media that they may be about to lose a key player to injury. 

Raphinha was limited to 33 club appearances last season due to fitness issues and missed four games in April because of a hamstring problem in the same leg, which he also sustained while on international duty.

Source: Reuters
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