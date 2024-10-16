Raphinha's penalty double helps Brazil to 4-0 win over Peru

BRASILIA : Raphinha converted a penalty in each half to guide an improved Brazil to a 4-0 home win over Peru in South American World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

Building on last week's 2-1 comeback win in Chile, Brazil looked livelier from the start and dominated possession, with late goals from Andreas Pereira and Luiz Henrique putting the gloss on an impressive performance.

Brazil, who had lost four of five qualifiers before their win in Chile on Thursday, are fourth in the standings on 16 points after 10 games, trailing third-placed Uruguay on goal difference.

"I think we needed this, it was really important winning both games to get back on track," Raphinha told Brazilian television Globo.

"They were two games that we managed to control. It's a long way from perfect, but I believe we're on the right track."

After hitting the crossbar in the 24th minute, Raphinha gave the home side the lead from the penalty spot in the 38th minute after Peru defender Carlos Zambrano was penalised for handball.

The Barcelona forward extended Brazil's lead from the spot in the 54th minute after Zambrano had fouled Savinho in the box.

Substitute Pereira scored Brazil's third with an acrobatic volley in the 72nd minute, brilliantly finishing a cross from Luiz Henrique, who wrapped up the win two minutes later with a low strike from the edge of the box.

Argentina hammered Bolivia 6-0 and top the standings on 22 points, three points ahead of Colombia, who thrashed last-placed Chile 4-0.

Davinson Sanchez opened the scoring for Colombia with a deflected header in the 34th minute and Luis Diaz doubled their lead early in the second half with an easy finish into an empty net after a bad mistake by the visiting side's defence.

Jhon Duran and Luis Sinisterra wrapped up the win as Chile suffered a fifth consecutive defeat in qualifying.

Paraguay beat Venezuela 2-1 and are sixth on 13 points, level with fifth-placed Ecuador and one ahead of Bolivia in seventh. The top six sides are guaranteed a berth at the 2026 finals in North America.