Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rapids sign D Michael Edwards to new contract
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rapids sign D Michael Edwards to new contract

Rapids sign D Michael Edwards to new contract

Sep 18, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Sporting Kansas City forward Willy Agada (23) controls the ball against Colorado Rapids defender Michael Edwards (34) during the first half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images/ File Photo

14 Jan 2025 03:11AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Colorado Rapids signed defender Michael Edwards to a new contract for 2025 with a club option for 2026.

Edwards, 24, made his MLS debut in 2024 and contributed one goal in four matches (two starts).

"Michael is a player who has progressed through our system, gaining experience with both the First Team and Rapids 2, and we believe he has the qualities to contribute at a high level," Rapids sporting director Fran Taylor said in a news release Monday. "Our hope is that Michael can take the next step in his career here in Colorado and become an important piece among our group of central defenders."

Edwards has also featured in two U.S. Open Cup matches and played a key role for Rapids 2 over the past three seasons, registering 39 MLS NEXT Pro appearances and contributing two goals and one assist.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement