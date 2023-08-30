Rapinoe to play final game for US on Sept. 24

Megan Rapinoe will play her final game for the United States women's team on Sept. 24 in a friendly against South Africa in Chicago, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) said on Tuesday.

Rapinoe, 38, announced last month before the Women's World Cup that she would retire when the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season ends in November.

The veteran forward played in four World Cups, winning in 2015 and 2019, and helped the U.S. to Olympic gold at the 2012 London Games.

She was one of three American players to miss her spot-kick when the U.S. were knocked out by Sweden on penalties in the last 16 stage of this year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

"People may think that my career coming to an end would bring sadness, but when I think back on the past 30-plus years of playing this game, my overriding emotions are joy and gratitude," Rapinoe said in a statement issued by USSF.

"It's been an unbelievable ride. It will be special to have this one last opportunity to play for my country ... and get the chance to thank my teammates and everyone who has had an impact on me as a person and player over the years."

Rapnioe will end her international career with 203 caps and currently has 63 goals and 73 assists for the national team. She has also been an advocate for LGBT+ rights and equal pay in women's soccer.

Rapinoe is scheduled to play her last NWSL regular-season game with OL Reign on Oct. 6 against Washington Spirit in Seattle.