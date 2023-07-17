Rare talent Carlos Alcaraz on way to '30 Grand Slams'

LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz's triumph over Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon on Sunday (Jul 16) marked the latest chapter in a story predicted to end with "30 Grand Slam titles".

The 20-year-old has become familiar with setting landmarks.

When he won his maiden Slam title at the US Open last year he become the youngest champion of a men's major since storied compatriot Rafael Nadal at the 2005 French Open.

He also became the youngest man to ascend to the world number one ranking.

The modest, muscular star from the small Murcian town of El Palmar in Spain's south-east hit the giant-killing jackpot at Madrid in 2022 when he became the only man to defeat both Nadal and Djokovic at the same clay-court event.

For good measure, he achieved it on back-to-back days on his way to the title.

"Carlos's intensity and speed is something you rarely see," said Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal.

"NEVER GIVES UP"

"His game follows the same path as Rafa; he never gives up until the last ball and has that characteristic intensity."

Nadal was also 19 when he won the first of his 22 Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros in 2005.

However, Nadal has always pleaded with fans not to put pressure on Alcaraz by making bold comparisons.

"I forgot what I was like at 19," said Nadal. "The only thing we can do is enjoy the career of an extraordinary player like Carlos.

"If he manages to win 25 Grand Slams, it will be fantastic for him and for our country. But let him enjoy his career."

Despite Nadal's reluctance, making comparisons is unavoidable.

Nadal won the first of his 92 titles at Sopot at the age of 18 in 2004.

Alcaraz, who learned the game at a tennis school run by his father, was also 18 when he captured his maiden ATP trophy at Umag in 2021.