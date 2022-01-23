Logo
Rashford among the best strikers in England, says United boss Rangnick
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v West Ham United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 22, 2022 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scores their first goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v West Ham United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 22, 2022 Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick and Bruno Fernandes celebrate after the match REUTERS/Phil Noble
23 Jan 2022 12:19PM (Updated: 23 Jan 2022 12:19PM)
Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick hailed Marcus Rashford as "one of the top strikers in England" after the substitute scored a stoppage-time winner against West Ham United on Saturday.

It was Rashford's second goal in as many games following a barren run of matches that saw him go 11 without scoring.

"Marcus is one of the top strikers in England and has everything you need for a modern forward - pace, skills, size and physicality," said Rangnick.

"In the end it is all about confidence and I am pretty sure those two goals will have raised his confidence. It's now about him taking the right steps and continuing. I think he will play an important role for the rest of the season."

The 24-year-old Rashford finished off a slick team move with the last play of the game, tapping home from Edinson Cavani's low cross. The 1-0 win lifted United into fourth with 38 points from 22 games.

Asked if "Fergie Time" was now "Ralfie Time", Rangnick added: "I don't know how long 'Fergie Time' was. Was that the last five minutes? I wouldn't mind if that happened.

"But we would also like to have more games like Brentford when we were 3-0 up. But if you score in the last seconds the big advantage is there is no time for the team to reply."

United next host Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Feb. 4.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

