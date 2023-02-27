Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rashford credited with League Cup final goal against Newcastle
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rashford credited with League Cup final goal against Newcastle

Rashford credited with League Cup final goal against Newcastle

Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Final - Manchester United v Newcastle United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - February 26, 2023 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot celebrate after winning the Carabao Cup final Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

27 Feb 2023 09:55PM (Updated: 27 Feb 2023 09:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester United's second goal in Sunday's 2-0 League Cup final win over Newcastle United has been credited to Marcus Rashford after originally being given as an own goal, organisers said on Monday.

Six minutes after Casemiro had opened the scoring, Rashford was through on goal again and his shot took a deflection off Sven Botman before looping over the goalkeeper, going down as an own goal.

"Manchester United's second goal in the Carabao Cup Final officially went to Marcus Rashford! It means he finishes the competition as top scorer with six goals, having scored in every round," organisers said in a statement.

Rashford has now scored 25 goals for United this season, 17 of which have come after the World Cup break, but this was special as it delivered the Old Trafford club their first trophy since 2017 when they won the Europa League.

"A moment you dream of all your life! Scoring for the club, you support in a cup final. That one is for the fans," he wrote on Twitter.

United will next switch their focus to the FA Cup fifth round where they host West Ham United on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.