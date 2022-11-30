Logo
Rashford double downs Wales and sends England into last 16
Rashford double downs Wales and sends England into last 16

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 England's Marcus Rashford scores their first goal from a free kick REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 England's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 England's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their third goal with Jordan Henderson REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 England's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 England's Marcus Rashford scores their third goal REUTERS/Marko Djurica
30 Nov 2022 04:57AM (Updated: 30 Nov 2022 05:02AM)
AL RAYYAN, Qatar: Marcus Rashford's second-half double propelled England to a 3-0 win over neighbours Wales on Tuesday (Nov 29) that sent them into the World Cup last 16 as Group B winners and ended Welsh hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

The encounter came to life when Rashford curled home a free kick from the edge of the area in the 50th minute before Phil Foden arrived unmarked at the far post to sidefoot Harry Kane's cross into the net a minute later.

Rashford then inflicted a final blow when he cut inside and somehow managed to find the net with a shot that went through the legs of goalkeeper Danny Ward in the 68th.

The win moved England to seven points and set up a tie against Senegal in the next round, while Wales finished bottom with one point as their first World Cup in 64 years ended without a victory and only one goal scored in three games.

Source: Reuters

