Rashford extends Manchester United deal until 2028

England forward Marcus Rashford has extended his contract with Manchester United until June 2028, the Premier League club said on Tuesday (Jul 18).

Rashford, whose previous deal was set to expire in 2024, has made nearly 360 appearances for United since making his debut in 2016.

He has scored 123 goals in all competitions, 30 of them in the 2022-23 campaign, helping the club to a third-placed finish.

"I joined Manchester United as a seven-year-old boy with a dream. That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honour of wearing the shirt," the 25-year-old told the club website.

"I've already had some amazing experiences at this incredible club, but there is still a lot more to achieve and I remain relentlessly determined to win more trophies in the years ahead.

"I can assure you that I will give everything to help the team reach the level we are capable of, and I can feel the same determination around the dressing room. I couldn't be more excited for the future under this manager."

In the 2022-23 season Rashford won the club's Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year awards.

"Ever since he joined our Academy 18 years ago, Marcus has epitomised what it takes to succeed as a Manchester United player," said Manchester United Football Director John Murtough.

"He is a brilliant talent but also humble, dedicated and driven.

"As he enters his prime years, we know there is still so much more to come from him, and we can see the hunger that Marcus feels to achieve the highest levels of success here at Manchester United."