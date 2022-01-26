Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rashford, Lingard condemn anti-Semitism after picture with UK rapper
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rashford, Lingard condemn anti-Semitism after picture with UK rapper

Rashford, Lingard condemn anti-Semitism after picture with UK rapper
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Manchester United - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - January 19, 2022 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Ian Walton
Rashford, Lingard condemn anti-Semitism after picture with UK rapper
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v West Ham United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 22, 2022 Manchester United's Jesse Lingard during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble
26 Jan 2022 01:17PM (Updated: 26 Jan 2022 01:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard have said they do not condone any form of discrimination after a photo of them with controversial British rap artist Wiley drew criticism.

Wiley, who had his Twitter account suspended after posting a string of anti-Semitic comments on his social media accounts in 2020, posted the photo on Instagram before deleting it.

The Jewish Chronicle newspaper published the picture, which it said was taken in Dubai on an unconfirmed date.

"I'd like to reinforce that I do not and will not condone discriminative language or behaviour of any kind aimed at the Jewish community or any other community," Rashford tweeted.

"I truly believe that tackling anti-Semitism in and outside of the game requires a greater level of attention and should very much form part of the game's anti-racism stance."

Wiley had apologised for his actions two years ago and said he was not a racist.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us