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Rashford to make first Man United start since 2024 against Ipswich
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Rashford to make first Man United start since 2024 against Ipswich

Rashford to make first Man United start since 2024 against Ipswich

Soccer Football - Premier League - Hull City v Manchester United - MKM Stadium, Hull, Britain - August 22, 2026 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford warms up during half time REUTERS/Scott Heppell

30 Aug 2026 10:53PM
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MANCHESTER, England, Aug 30 : Marcus Rashford is set to make his first Manchester United start for over 18 months when Michael Carrick's side host Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Sunday looking to respond to their shock opening-day defeat by Hull City. 

The England forward has endured a turbulent period since he fell out of favour with former United manager Ruben Amorim and had loan spells at Aston Villa and Barcelona. 

The 28-year-old Rashford, who was in the England squad at this year's World Cup, made his first appearance for United since December 2024 as a substitute in the loss to Hull.

Source: Reuters
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