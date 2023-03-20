Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rashford to miss England's Euro qualifiers with injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rashford to miss England's Euro qualifiers with injury

Rashford to miss England's Euro qualifiers with injury

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 16 - First Leg - Manchester United v Real Betis - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - March 9, 2023 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford in action REUTERS/Phil Noble

20 Mar 2023 11:07PM (Updated: 20 Mar 2023 11:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Marcus Rashford will miss England's European Championship qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine this week after picking up an injury in Manchester United's FA Cup quarter-final win over Fulham, the Football Association said on Monday.

Rashford, who scored three goals at the World Cup in Qatar last year, has been in scintillating form this season with 30 goals for club and country.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount will also not report for international duty with an injury.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur's Fraser Forster has been called up for injured goalkeeper Nick Pope. Forster, who made his debut in 2013, has six England caps but has not played since 2016.

England play Italy in their first Euro 2024 qualifier in Naples on Thursday before hosting Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.