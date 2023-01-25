Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rashford must stay for Man United to succeed, says Ten Hag
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rashford must stay for Man United to succeed, says Ten Hag

Rashford must stay for Man United to succeed, says Ten Hag
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the match against Arsenal on Jan 22. (File photo: Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra)
25 Jan 2023 11:45AM (Updated: 25 Jan 2023 12:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Marcus Rashford is central to his plans to make them the "best club in the world" and urged the forward to remain at Old Trafford to realise his ambitions.

United last won the Premier League in 2013 and have not won silverware since lifting the Europa League trophy in 2017. It is their worst trophy drought in 40 years but there have been signs of progress under Ten Hag.

England forward Rashford, 25, has been a key factor in their revival, scoring nine times in nine games since returning from the World Cup to take his tally to 17 in all competitions.

"I think he understands Man United is his club," Ten Hag told reporters. "But also, in this environment, in this team, he is playing his best football.

"He can bring in his qualities and this team can help him get in the right position and to score goals. He knows that he is important for us.

"If we want to get the success we want, we need him."

United triggered a one-year extension on Rashford's contract, which will now expire in 2024, amid interest from Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain in December.

"I hope that all our players get an interest from clubs because that means we do a good job, the team is outperforming, so that is what we are aiming for," Ten Hag said.

"I would say this is the best place to be because we want to construct the best team, first in England and then in Europe and then in the world."

United visit Nottingham Forest in the League Cup semi-final first leg later on Wednesday (Jan 25).

Source: Reuters/gr

Related Topics

English Premier League Manchester United Marcus Rashford

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.