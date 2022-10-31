Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rashford relishing 'different energy' at Man United
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rashford relishing 'different energy' at Man United

Rashford relishing 'different energy' at Man United

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford applauds fans after the Premier League match of Manchester United vs West Ham United in Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain on Oct 30, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Peter Powell)

31 Oct 2022 10:52AM (Updated: 31 Oct 2022 11:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said there is a different energy at the club now and that he is feeling fully motivated after poor performances last season cast doubt about his future at Old Trafford.

Rashford scored his 100th goal for the club in Sunday's (Oct 30) 1-0 Premier League victory over West Ham United, becoming the first United player to hit that mark since Wayne Rooney in 2009.

His towering header saw him equal his league tally of four goals for the whole of last season in only 12 games. The 25-year-old scored only five goals in 32 matches last season.

"It's a complete different energy around the club and the training ground," Rashford told Sky Sports. "That puts me in a better headspace and I feel really motivated now.

"I was struggling at times with more mental things. It wasn't really my own performance but other things off the pitch. That's the biggest difference from last season.

"I get that it's your job to speak about what happens on the pitch but for players, we have to get into the right headspace for every game. Too often last season, I wasn't ... I wasn't surprised by some of the stuff that was happening."

Source: Reuters/st

Related Topics

football Manchester United Marcus Rashford

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.