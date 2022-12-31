Logo
Sport

Rashford steps off the bench to earn Man United win at Wolves
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - December 31, 2022 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring a goal that was later disallowed REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - December 31, 2022 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring a goal that was later disallowed with Antony and Bruno Fernandes REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - December 31, 2022 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - December 31, 2022 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford handles the ball before scoring a goal that was later disallowed REUTERS/Molly Darlington
31 Dec 2022 10:32PM (Updated: 31 Dec 2022 10:32PM)
WOLVERHAMPTON, England : In-form Marcus Rashford stepped off the bench to earn Manchester United a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, a win that moved Erik ten Hag's side into the Premier League top four.

Ten Hag left the club's top goalscorer on the bench from the start due to an "internal disciplinary issue", and saw his team struggle to break down Wolves in the opening period, youngster Alejandro Garnacho wasting the visitors' best chance.

Rashford came on for the second half to give United more cutting edge in attack, showing great strength and composure to hold off his marker and fire the winner 14 minutes from time.

The England forward had another ruled out for handball late on, but it mattered little as United saw out their third league win in a row to move above Tottenham Hotspur, who play Aston Villa on New Year's Day, and into fourth. Wolves stay 18th.

Source: Reuters

