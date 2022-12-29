Logo
Rashid named Afghanistan Twenty20 captain
Rashid named Afghanistan Twenty20 captain

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Afghanistan - Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - November 3, 2021 Afghanistan's Rashid Khan in action REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

29 Dec 2022 07:27PM (Updated: 29 Dec 2022 07:27PM)
Rashid Khan will captain Afghanistan in Twenty20 internationals after being named as the replacement for Mohammad Nabi by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Thursday.

Nabi stepped down as captain in November, after Afghanistan were eliminated from the T20 World Cup without winning a match.

This will be Rashid's second stint as captain. The spinner resigned immediately after Afghanistan's squad was announced for the 2021 World Cup last year, saying the selection committee had not obtained his consent for the team.

"I have the experience of leading my country before, there is a great bunch of guys with whom I have a good understanding and feel pretty comfortable," Rashid said.

"We will try to stick together, will work hard to put things on the right track and bring pride and joy to our country and nation."

Rashid's first assignment as captain will be a three-match T20 series against the United Arab Emirates in February.

Source: Reuters

