Rauf luck for Pakistan as bowler ruled out of England series
Rauf luck for Pakistan as bowler ruled out of England series

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Asia Cup - Final - Pakistan v Sri Lanka - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 11, 2022 Pakistan's Haris Rauf celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva REUTERS/Christopher Pike/File Photo

06 Dec 2022 03:47PM (Updated: 06 Dec 2022 03:47PM)
Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the rest of the home test series against England after suffering a quadricep strain, the Pakistan cricket board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

Rauf suffered the injury during a fielding mishap on day one of the series-opener in Rawalpindi, when he rolled over the ball.

England won by 74 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"Haris will travel to Lahore where he will begin his rehabilitation at the National High Performance Centre," the PCB said in a statement.

The second tests starts in Multan on Friday.

Source: Reuters

