Rauf luck for Pakistan as bowler ruled out of England series

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the rest of the home test series against England after suffering a quadricep strain, the Pakistan cricket board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

Rauf suffered the injury during a fielding mishap on day one of the series-opener in Rawalpindi, when he rolled over the ball.

England won by 74 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"Haris will travel to Lahore where he will begin his rehabilitation at the National High Performance Centre," the PCB said in a statement.

The second tests starts in Multan on Friday.