Ravens 'hopeful' Lamar Jackson can play this week

Lamar Jackson plans to give practice a go on Wednesday and the Baltimore Ravens could have their starting quarterback for a pivotal matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh praised backup Tyler Huntler's performance as the understudy narrowly missed leading Baltimore's upset of the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.

Green Bay escaped with a 31-30 victory despite Huntley's four touchdowns - two passing, two rushing - plus 288 total yards (73 rushing).

The Ravens enter the week with a three-game losing streak and have been gutted by injuries.

Harbaugh said he remains optimistic Jackson can practice Wednesday and play in the AFC North rivalry game.

"We'll see how the ankle responds. It is getting better," Harbaugh said of Jackson.

Jackson did not practice last week and Huntley brought a spark to the offense that had been missing for more than a month, Harbaugh noted.

Determining whether Jackson is fully healthy - and thereby a better option behind center than Huntley - is a question with many variables.

"It's a good question but it's hard to answer because there's no definitive formula," Harbaugh said. "We're going to have to see where we're at with all factors. You take everything into account and see what you feel best about going forward. Practice time, health wise, all those things. That's really all you can do."

The Bengals and Ravens are 8-6 with Cincinnati in first place by virtue of the Bengals' head-to-head 41-17 win in Week 7 at Baltimore.

Both teams face playoff-bound opponents in Week 17. The Bengals host the Kansas City Chiefs and the Ravens face the Los Angeles Rams.

Still, the division might come down to Week 18 with Cincinnati taking on Cleveland (7-7) and Baltimore in its grudge match with the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1).

