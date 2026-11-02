Ravindra and Chapman to miss NZ's ODI series against India

Nov 2 : Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman will miss New Zealand's one-day international series against India this month as they continue to recuperate from shoulder and hamstring injuries respectively, the team said on Monday.

• All-rounder Ravindra's right shoulder requires more recovery time before he is able to field at full capacity, the team said in a statement

• Batter Chapman underwent an MRI scan which showed his left hamstring required another two weeks of rehabilitation before he is fit to return

• Tim Seifert, who had been selected for the fourth and fifth ODIs only, will now be in the squad for the full series, while Henry Nicholls will come in for the first three games and Dean Foxcroft for the last two

• Seamer Matt Henry, who suffered a muscle tear during the Twenty20 series against India, will join the squad on Monday and be assessed on his readiness to play

• The series starts in Auckland on Wednesday with further matches in Wellington and Hamilton before the last two games in Tauranga

• India, who won the T20 series 3-2, will also play two tests against the Black Caps