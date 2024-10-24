Ravindra, Conway take NZ to 201-5 at tea in second test against India

:New Zealand endured an early trial by spin before powering to 201-5 at tea on the opening day of the second test against India in Pune on Thursday after Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra made superb half-centuries.

Conway, who fell nine runs short of a ton in the first innings of the Black Caps' series-opening win, departed for 76 while Ravindra made 65. Daryl Mitchell was unbeaten on 16 at the break.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 3-48.

Ravindra had scored 134 and 39 not out in the first test and picked up from where he left off on Thursday, getting to his fifty with back-to-back fours off Akash Deep as India's shoulders began to droop late in the second session.

However, Washington Sundar lifted some of the gloom with unplayable deliveries that castled both Ravindra and Tom Blundell.

Conway reached his third half-century in four innings with a driven boundary on the first delivery after lunch from Jasprit Bumrah and hit him for two more in the same over to pile the pressure on India.

He also deployed the reverse sweep to devastating effect in his 141-ball knock but was caught behind after a misjudged drive off Ashwin, who claimed his 531st test wicket to surpass Australia's Nathan Lyon and sit seventh in the all-time list.

New Zealand opted to bat after winning the toss and made a strong start at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium as Tom Latham and Conway safely negotiated the fast bowlers, but India hit back by introducing spin after only seven overs.

Ashwin had new captain Latham trapped plumb in front of the wicket for 15 with one that drifted and turned, while Washington also got early assistance from the black-soil wicket to trouble the tourists from the other end.

New Zealand kept rotating the strike, punishing the rare bad delivery, before Ashwin struck again by having Will Young caught behind for 18 following a successful review when the batsman attempted to tickle one down the leg side.

India have won their last 18 series on home soil since 2012 but that record is on the line after they lost by eight wickets in the series opener in Bengaluru.

The final match takes place in Mumbai early next month.