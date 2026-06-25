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Rayan replaces injured Raphinha for Brazil against Scotland
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Rayan replaces injured Raphinha for Brazil against Scotland

Rayan replaces injured Raphinha for Brazil against Scotland
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group C - Brazil v Haiti - Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Brazil's Rayan comes on as a substitute to replace Raphinha after he sustained an injury REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Rayan replaces injured Raphinha for Brazil against Scotland
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group C - Scotland v Brazil - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 24, 2026 Scotland fans outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Rayan replaces injured Raphinha for Brazil against Scotland
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Scotland Training - Inter Miami CF Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. - June 23, 2026 Scotland's Scott McTominay during training REUTERS/Paul Childs
Rayan replaces injured Raphinha for Brazil against Scotland
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group C - Scotland v Brazil - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 24, 2026 Brazil and Scotland fans outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
25 Jun 2026 05:13AM
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MIAMI, June 24 : Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti made one change to face Scotland in Wednesday's final World Cup Group C match from the team that beat Haiti 3-0, with forward Rayan replacing injured winger Raphinha. The Scots made four changes.

• Neymar starts on the bench in the first match he has been fit to feature in at the World Cup after recovering from a calf injury sustained over a month ago.

• Rayan joins Vinicius Jr and Matheus Cunha in a three-man attack.

• Scotland coach Steve Clarke made four changes to the team that lost 1-0 to Morocco, with Ben Gannon-Doak, Lawrence Shankland, Kenny McLean and Scott McKenna starting ahead of Kieran Tierney, Grant Hanley, Che Adams and Ryan Christie.

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Lineups:

Scotland: Angus Gunn, Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay, John McGinn, Jack Hendry, Ben Gannon-Doak, Lewis Ferguson, Lawrence Shankland, Nathan Patterson, Kenny McLean, Scott McKenna.

Brazil: Alisson, Danilo, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Douglas Santos, Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta, Rayan, Vinicius Jr, Matheus Cunha.

Source: Reuters
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